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Proverbs 31 Woman and Her Latchkey Kids
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4 views • September 25, 2018
I go through the passage on the Proverbs 31 woman, and show that it presents a homemaker, which is in line with New Testament teachings that women should keep the home.
You can read the text of this video here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Proverbs-31-Woman-and-Her-Latchkey-Kids.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
Write me anytime at: [email protected]
You can read the text of this video here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Proverbs-31-Woman-and-Her-Latchkey-Kids.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
Write me anytime at: [email protected]
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