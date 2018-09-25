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Tampa 9-11 Truther Claudio Marty on street interview during our 9-11 Vigil for Justice
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33 views • September 25, 2018
Architects & Engineers for 911 Truth have diligently prepared the engineering and physical facts of the 9/11/2001 attacks on NY, DC and on 4 aircraft and 4 office buildings. The efforts have matured to a point that Grand Jury Petitions have been submitted to the US Attorney of the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Please do join our Mailing List at www.Turn2Liberty.com
11/27/2018 UPDATE. Grand Jury is formed!! Read about the Success! shorturl.at/bmn01
11/27/2018 UPDATE. Grand Jury is formed!! Read about the Success! shorturl.at/bmn01
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