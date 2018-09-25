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After Vegas - The Push For Big Brother
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56 views • September 25, 2018
This is a dated video in regards to the Las Vegas Shooter Steven Paddock. This massacre was one of many shootings which inch toward a main goal: restricting freedom and disarming the general public. Make no mistake, What happened here was procedurally put in place to instill fear and push for a Orwellian style government control.
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Follow Break The Chains Media at:
Twitter: @BreakTheChainsM
Minds.Com: @BreakTheChainsMedia
Facebook: @BreakTheChainsMedia
www.breakthechains.media
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