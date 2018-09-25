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After Vegas - The Push For Big Brother
Break The Chains Media
Break The Chains Media
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56 views • September 25, 2018
This is a dated video in regards to the Las Vegas Shooter Steven Paddock. This massacre was one of many shootings which inch toward a main goal: restricting freedom and disarming the general public. Make no mistake, What happened here was procedurally put in place to instill fear and push for a Orwellian style government control.

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Keywords
terrorismfreedomlibertyviolenceattackgunssecond amendmentamericagun controlmind controllas vegascontrolgovernmentnwoglobalismagendamk ultrashooterelitesbig brothergun violenceorwellpsychotropic drugsmassacreprescription drugsfight for freedombreak the chainsbreak the chains mediabtcmsleeper agent
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy