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TRUMP RESPONDS TO CENSORSHIP & PAYPAL BANNING ALEX JONES: FREE SPEECH PURGE CONTINUES
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704 views • September 25, 2018
Big tech initiates economic warfare after censoring Alex Jones. PayPal announced that it will no longer work with Alex Jones' InfoWars which it said had been found to be in violation of PayPal's "core values". Meanwhile President Trump says Americans need to stand up to social media censorship.
We Need Your Support Now More Than Ever! InfoWarsStore.com
We Need Your Support Now More Than Ever! InfoWarsStore.com
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