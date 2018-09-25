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Full Show - Rosenstein The Rat Falls Into Trump’s Trap As He Continues To Drain The Swamp - 09/24/2018
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808 views • September 25, 2018
Another woman is accusing President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault; but this time, she reportedly came forward because “Senate Democrats came looking” for the claim. Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, has reportedly resigned as he expects to be fired by Trump after his remarks about secretly recording the president surfaced last week. Joining today’s show is Project Veritas founder, James O'Keefe, discussing his latest series that unmasks the Deep State.
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