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EUHistory ... 2016 ... Secrets of Communism - American Illuminati Created Communist Russia!
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14 views • September 25, 2018
American Illuminati bankers funded Lenin and his psychopath friends to overthrow the prosperous former leadership in Russia which had been providing forty percent of the world's grain. Lenin came in with subtlety and murdered the families of the leadership and told lies about them, then deliberately caused a depression and blamed it on Monarchy; and when Russia was weakened Bolsheviks just walked right in the palace and took control of the country.
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