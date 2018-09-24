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Obama Is In His Third Term Under Civil Emergency Executive Order That Gives Power To Rogue State
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641 views • September 24, 2018
Mike Adams joins Alex Jones live to break down how former President Obama's network of stay behind members of the Federal Government, the rouge state, is thwarting Trump's agenda and attempting to carry out Obama's unofficial third term.
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