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Trump Is Destined To Become America’s Greatest President
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1233 views • September 24, 2018
Obama was a dictator, in his last four years, for all intents and purposes. Trump now wields the power that the globalists desired for themselves. Mike Adams explains how President Trump will be revered for defeating globalism.
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