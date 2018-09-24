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Project Veritas Says They Have 'Big Tech' News Coming
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1097 views • September 24, 2018
Project Veritas James O'Keefe joins Alex Jones to detail his latest released videos unmasking Deep State globalist slowing down Trump's policies.
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WATCH PROJECT VERITAS VIDEOS HERE: https://www.projectveritas.com
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Download the free app: https://infowars.com/app
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
WATCH PROJECT VERITAS VIDEOS HERE: https://www.projectveritas.com
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