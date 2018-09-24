© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obama Declared Martial Law Before Leaving Office! This Information Will Destroy The Deep State!
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 24, 2018
President Trump has ordered antitrust investigations into Big Tech companies to look into bias practices and censorship. On today's show, we'll talk about what this means for free speech in America and beyond.
https://www.infowars.com/emergency-report-trump-planning-mass-arrests-military-tribunals-for-deep-state-traitors/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
https://www.infowars.com/emergency-report-trump-planning-mass-arrests-military-tribunals-for-deep-state-traitors/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.