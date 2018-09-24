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How To Clean and Seal Interior Concrete
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9 views • September 24, 2018
This is a quick video on how to clean and permanently seal interior concrete floors. A simple pressure washing system is required along with a self contained attachment and a shop vacuum. The concrete is then sealed with Creto DPS which permanently waterproofs the concrete. If you want to add another layer of protection without changing the look of the concrete, Creto Top Seal is recommended. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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