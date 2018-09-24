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William Pattison's Bloodbath Theatre Episode 8: Fan Film Special: Hank Braxton
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Join your host William Pattison, horror author and King of Splatter Punk, as he brings you the eighth installment of Bloodbath Theatre. This time William goes where no horror host has gone before and devotes a show to fan films. So be ready for Hank Braxton's Freddy Vs The Ghostbusters and Return of The Ghostbusters. Also be ready for the third part of Bambie Meets Godzilla and this month's Criswell Predicts...
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