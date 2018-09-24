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Former Democrat Takes Red Pill Then Joins Infowars Army
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363 views • September 24, 2018
Anne in California calls in to tell Alex she is “coming out of the closet” as a free thinking individual who was a former liberal democrat. She has worked around Big Tech elite and has seen for herself the hypocrisy of the left.
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