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Hypocrite Left Weaponizes #MeToo To Taint Any True Kavanaugh Investigation
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282 views • September 24, 2018
Mike Adams joins Alex Jones live in studio to break down the new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh as the left continues to claim the SCOTUS nominee is guilty by accusation and ignore actual sexual abuse.
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