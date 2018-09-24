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Is Trump Planing Mass Arrests, Military Tribunals? Has The Deep State Met It’s Match?
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131 views • September 24, 2018
What you are about to see if the video below is bombshell! In it I reveal how Mike Adams reveals documents from the Federal Register that show President Trump has the ability to carry out mass arrests of deep state agents. These deep state operatives have been committing crimes of treasons against the American people, and enough is enough! Time to expose and arrest these frauds!
For More Information and Links See: http://bit.ly/2Q0fvGq
For More Information and Links See: http://bit.ly/2Q0fvGq
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