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Marriage Reform Letter to Pastor
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2 views • September 24, 2018
I gave this letter to my pastor to introduce the book on marriage: Except for Fornication, by Daniel Jennings. It makes the case for marriage permanence.
You can read the text of this letter here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Pastor-Letter-Except-for-Fornication-Name-Removed.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be honored to hear from you at: [email protected]
You can read the text of this letter here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Pastor-Letter-Except-for-Fornication-Name-Removed.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be honored to hear from you at: [email protected]
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