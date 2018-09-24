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Big Tech Has Defined Conservatism As “Hate Speech”
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169 views • September 24, 2018
By corralling basic conservative opinions and beliefs under the umbrella of “hate speech,” social media giants have invented a new ploy to censor conservatives while claiming they are not censoring conservatives. Nationalism, patriotism, populism, and Christianity are all now being treated as “hateful” by Big Tech.
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