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Full Show: Witch-hunt? It’s Witches Hunting Kavanaugh
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20 views • September 24, 2018
Another woman comes forward to accuse Kavanaugh as HIS yearbooks are scrutinized while Ford’s are scrubbed from the internet. As social media censorship spreads to James Wood, the debate begins about what should be done — anti-trust regulation or treat private public as the public square? Then, what if there were no driver’s licenses required and even 14 year olds could drive? It’s happening NOW in France as Eric Peters explains the war on mobility and liberty.
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