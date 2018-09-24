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EU’s Anti-Culturalism & the Neo-Warsaw Pact
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21 views • September 24, 2018
It’s sovereignists vs globalists as Nigel Farage defends Hungarian PM Orban against EU threats, comparing the EU’s approach to the Brezhnev Doctrine of limited sovereignty. And, Macron’s approval is collapsing along with the Swedish socialist left over the globalist agenda of European anti-culturalism.
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