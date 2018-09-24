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Objections to Gender Roles in Ministry Answered
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3 views • September 24, 2018
I’ve compiled answers to common objections to the Bible’s teaching that women are not to preach or have authority in the Body of Messiah.
To go directly to the text, go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Response-to-Objections-to-Limitations-on-Female-Ministry.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be happy to hear from you at: [email protected]
To go directly to the text, go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Response-to-Objections-to-Limitations-on-Female-Ministry.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be happy to hear from you at: [email protected]
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