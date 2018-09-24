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INFOWARS AND CNN FAKE NEWS SHIRTS TRIGGER THOUSANDS OF COMPLAINTS AT TELEVISED BASEBALL GAME
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16479 views • September 24, 2018
Infowars reporters Owen Shroyer and Rob Dew triggered thousands of viewers watching the Seattle Mariners at The Texas Rangers baseball game to call in and complain because they were wearing Infowars and CNN is Fake News t-shirts. So then they donned Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump masks. Watch what happens.
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