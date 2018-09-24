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Trump Being Targeted By The Deep State
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137 views • September 24, 2018
There are rogue elements in the federal government that think they are still getting orders from Obama and Hillary. President Trump is being attacked from all sides as the globalists war on the American people heats up.
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