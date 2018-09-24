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Astronomy Reveals 6,000 Year Old Earth - Dr Jason Lisle
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77 views • September 24, 2018
Dr. Jason Lisle of the Institute of Creation Research (ICR) shows how astronomy confirms what the the Bible prescribed long ago -- specifically, that the Earth and Universe are only around 6,000 years old.
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