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How to win the INFOWAR in 3 simple steps.
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26 views • September 24, 2018
Step one - ( Fight with words ) Make a sign, get some stickers or print some flyers out.
Step two- (Vote with your Dollars) Stop spending money on platforms that promote censorship, shop at the Infowars store.
Step three- (Get involved) Sign up for your local parade, go to a concert, a sporting event, a city council meeting, church, a carnival or fair, and spread the information! Tell people that censorship is happening in America.
Step two- (Vote with your Dollars) Stop spending money on platforms that promote censorship, shop at the Infowars store.
Step three- (Get involved) Sign up for your local parade, go to a concert, a sporting event, a city council meeting, church, a carnival or fair, and spread the information! Tell people that censorship is happening in America.
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