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Europa -Part 2 of 10 - Best Ever Most Forbidden World War Documentary
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160 views • September 24, 2018
After World War Two, the victors of the war not only went on to write our history books, infiltrate our media and public education but even going so far as to criminalize the mere questioning of the official story’s orthodoxy. The truth is, that our world today can only be understood through a correct understanding of World War II, the architects of it and the conflicts between Globalism and Nationalism. Between the old and new world order. The Traditional and the “Progressive”.
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