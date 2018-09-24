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Barefoot Blurb - September 24, 2018 (Fahrenheit 451 - Ray Bradbury Dystopia)
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7 views • September 24, 2018
This scorched earth policy of the democrats is the beginning of the end. (This all started when the democrats lost the ability to coverup the crimes of the last 8 years and more. The democrats are wholly in the deep state, in the bogus republicans — we still have a few patriots). The democrats and their deep state friends have built the divide in America. The politicians rode along in power in one manner or another.
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/24/fahreinheit-451-ray-bradbury-dystopia/
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/24/fahreinheit-451-ray-bradbury-dystopia/
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