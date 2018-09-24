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Crossing Your Way
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8 views • September 24, 2018
This is a new metod to show music and poem together syncronized, enjoy
Here is the lyrics :
Crossing Your Way
I have seeing you crossing my way
I did hurry away
But now I ask you
come come come
next to mee
let us take the chance
to get each other
omkvæd
I have many
lovely smiles
in my
heart
But yours is my fairy tale
I ask you
run run run
and reach mee
and let us continue toghether
omkvæd
I have many
lovely smiles
in my heart
but yours is my fary tale
I p.....................
Here is the lyrics :
Crossing Your Way
I have seeing you crossing my way
I did hurry away
But now I ask you
come come come
next to mee
let us take the chance
to get each other
omkvæd
I have many
lovely smiles
in my
heart
But yours is my fairy tale
I ask you
run run run
and reach mee
and let us continue toghether
omkvæd
I have many
lovely smiles
in my heart
but yours is my fary tale
I p.....................
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