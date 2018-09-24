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DeepState Unravels: Rosenstein Resigns!
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29 views • September 24, 2018
After stonewalling Trump’s order to declassify documents without redaction, the effective head of the DOJ & the coup against Trump, Rod Rosenstein, is out — verbally resigning before Trump fires him after reports he suggested he and/or others wear a wire to try and entrap President Trump. David Knight breaks down what happened and what’s ahead. Wouldn’t you like to be a bird on a wire when Trump shows him the door.
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