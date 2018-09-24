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The Elohim Light Transmission: Opening the Way Back to 5D Eden
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29 views • September 24, 2018
In this meditation-transmission we meet the Elohim. The Elohim are the creator Angels/Gods of this Universe. The term Elohim appears thirty-two times in the story of creation. The Elohim are the hidden powers behind the thirty-two pathways in the Tree of Life. The entire Matrix of Creation draws upon the power of the Elohim. The Elohim are the ones that help recreate and renew creation in every moment. From the quarks to the stars.
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