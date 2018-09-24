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IN HAND! P2 ~ 29. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! SEPT 2018
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7 views • September 24, 2018
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! The narrative has been hijacked. Truth has been cordoned off into a solitary cell. Apple has now banned the Infowars app from existence. Another bid by a delusional globalist company setting it's sites on our First Amendment. LINK: “Tech Giants Declare Digital Jihad On Infowars”: https://www.real.video/5835272732001
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