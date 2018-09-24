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8 MS-13 Members Arrested in Dallas
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6 views • September 24, 2018
"These eight are just a small fraction of the violent MS-13 gang members working the streets of North Texas and beyond. The FBI agent I spoke with insists nearly every major city in America now has an MS-13 gang to deal with. All of this—I believe—is the result of weak-on-crime policies that led to weak-on-immigration policies that all served as a magnet for these brutal killers to come to America." —Grant Stinchfield
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