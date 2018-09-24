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Pass the Salt Live - Men, Arise! 9-24-2018
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8 views • September 24, 2018
The only power that can oppose the demonic Jezebel spirit, is a Jehu, with a couple of men - that wicked spirit will be cleaned up. God is cleaning house. We practice abortion, wickedness, even in the walls of our church.
The world is looking for a Jehu to destroy Jezebel. We can do it with Jesus.
Men, Arise!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
The world is looking for a Jehu to destroy Jezebel. We can do it with Jesus.
Men, Arise!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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