Mark Passio - What On Earth Is Happening - Part 4 of 4

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Themes: the nature of human Consciousness; the Emotional Polarities and their internal and external manifestations; the structure of the human brain; Magic vs. Sorcery; the nature of Good and Evil; brain imbalance explained.
Recorded December 2008 by Karen DeBiasse and David Simmons.
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