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Judge Jeanine Tells Bongino About The View
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24 views • September 24, 2018
Judge Jeanine talks with Bongino about her appearance on The View: "It was a microcosm of what's happening in this country today. Whenever someone on the right wants to express their opinion, the left doesn't want to hear it, but doesn't want you to hear it either. And that's akin to fascism."
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