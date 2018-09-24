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Chuck Holton Visits Dachau, Hitler's 1st Concentration Camp
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16 views • September 24, 2018
"We see so many people comparing what's happening in the U.S. today to the Nazis and what happened back then. And I think that, to do so, is every bit as ignorant as it is disrespectful to the 41,500 people who were murdered inside those walls." —Chuck Holton
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