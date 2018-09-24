Mark Passio - What On Earth Is Happening - Part 2 of 4

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Themes: the basic nature of the most significant problem we collectively face as a species; an introduction to the hidden forces of Dark Occultism at work in our lives; the multi-faceted methods by which human Consciousness is manipulated on a daily basis; understanding religion as Astro-Theology.
Recorded December 2008 by Karen DeBiasse and David Simmons.
http://whatonearthishappening.com