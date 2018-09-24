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NONE Of This Makes Sense.
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29 views • September 24, 2018
secureteam10
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4F3j3ed_To-M3H2YLLD5vw
Published on Sep 23, 2018
Become a Patron & support our strange little channel: https://www.patreon.com/TheSecureteam
Sunspot story: https://bit.ly/2NZBmAL
Saturn beams: https://bit.ly/2xxddIq
Netherlands light: https://bit.ly/2PZKe6J
ISS UFO: https://bit.ly/2pwsQLv
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4F3j3ed_To-M3H2YLLD5vw
Published on Sep 23, 2018
Become a Patron & support our strange little channel: https://www.patreon.com/TheSecureteam
Sunspot story: https://bit.ly/2NZBmAL
Saturn beams: https://bit.ly/2xxddIq
Netherlands light: https://bit.ly/2PZKe6J
ISS UFO: https://bit.ly/2pwsQLv
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