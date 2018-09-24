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Top First Amendment Lawyer: Big Tech Power Grab Is The Greatest Threat To American Freedom
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435 views • September 24, 2018
First amendment attorney, Marc J Randazza exposes big tech giants plans to remove conservatives and silence political opposition in the coming general election and the big one in 2020. Democrats are running scared and the gloves have
indeed come off!
https://randazza.com/
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indeed come off!
https://randazza.com/
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