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Intelligent Design, God, Consciousness, Oneness
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40 views • September 24, 2018
Many people are happy to accept the notion that God is some external entity like a bearded white man in the clouds who created us and watches over the universe like a cosmic fishbowl. Others are happy to accept that there is no God and the universe, consciousness, life, matter, space and time are all the result of a random spontaneous big bang accident. Personally, neither of these ideas have ever resonated with me, and both are... https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/07/04/i-am-that-i-am/
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