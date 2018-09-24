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Live Moon Plus New Infrared & Digital Night Vision Camera
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18 views • September 24, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Sep 23, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for his entire collection...
I am so mad. New Infrared Camera and the videos created errors of most of the ufos I caught. I was able to show you a glimpse of a few of them. More to come. I got the moon last night so working on getting one up right away. Thanks for there support everyone...
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Sep 23, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for his entire collection...
I am so mad. New Infrared Camera and the videos created errors of most of the ufos I caught. I was able to show you a glimpse of a few of them. More to come. I got the moon last night so working on getting one up right away. Thanks for there support everyone...
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
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