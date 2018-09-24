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TecHistory ... 2010 ... Bob Lazar Gives the Area 51 Story
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56 views • September 24, 2018
Our Coverment does not tell us the truth about ET-UFO technologies, nor does NASA officially confront the topic of physical scaling of hominids from 3ft small to 15ft tall Aliens and Nephilim that populate UFO's and planets as well as our Moon. The Govt is stonewalling; they remain silent about REALITY ITSELF, including Earth Geography & Geology.
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