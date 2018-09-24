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NWO General Wesley Clark USA Plan to TAKE OUT 7 Countries in 5 Years
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129 views • September 24, 2018
NWO General Wesley Clark USA Plan to TAKE OUT 7 Countries in 5 Years
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The Post 9/11/2001 Plan learned by General Wesley Clark Exposes the
WAR Agenda for the Middle East starting with Afghanistan and IRAQ.
7 countries in 5 years, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The Post 9/11/2001 Plan learned by General Wesley Clark Exposes the
WAR Agenda for the Middle East starting with Afghanistan and IRAQ.
7 countries in 5 years, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran
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