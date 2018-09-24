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TecHistory ... 1950s ... Elizabethan Express Train London to Edinburgh.
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4 views • September 24, 2018
In order to celebrate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, British Railways renamed ‘The Capitals Limited’ express to ‘The Elizabethan’. The first runs of ‘The Elizabethan’ were made on Monday, June 29, 1953, and then resumed for each summer season, until at the end of the 1961 season on Friday September 8, when the last steam-hauled runs were made. . . . Those were the days when courtesy ruled.
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