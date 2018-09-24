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PHONE OFF ? NOPE NRO NSA Calling?
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16 views • September 24, 2018
TV10 line lock "call", 1 of ~5 known to be recorded 'ghost' calls, of 3000 of 20yrs: No phone tech could fix. Glitch &/or HARASSMENT ? A New to him; RD's smart phone called in and locked up LINE 1 for several minutes of HOT MIC that could not be hung up on. He was left a voice mail after the line released, his 'friend' put it on speaker 4 whole gaggle of gossips to hear. Threats to the TV station ensued, 1 was mom of Co. Emg Mgt Director. I ignored that telling them it has already been on air. FBI did not prosecute me nor 1 reporter call after posts to FTP folders of ABC/NBC affliates of a 2009 videos linked .
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