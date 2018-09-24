© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IS THE GOVERNMENT HARMING OUR WORLD??
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • September 24, 2018
MATT ROGERS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtqGt-xHdgeIxLPTeyn06Kg
Published on Sep 23, 2018
Please email your genuine photos into [email protected]
Indeed they do use HAARP and we the public are the victims of what is going on across our skies
From Matt Rogers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtqGt-xHdgeIxLPTeyn06Kg
Published on Sep 23, 2018
Please email your genuine photos into [email protected]
Indeed they do use HAARP and we the public are the victims of what is going on across our skies
From Matt Rogers
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.