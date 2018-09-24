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Dan Bidondi Show - 9/11 Exposed Seventeen Years Later
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42 views • September 24, 2018
Dan Bidondi Show - 9/11 Exposed Seventeen Years Later
Dan Bidondi honors the victims and families of 9/11 and exposes the real criminals behind the event.
Also Dan takes a walk through history with many major false flag events that were utilized to push draconian laws and promote wars.
The Dan Bidondi Show on http://www.990wbob.com/
Check out Dan Bidondi on Twitter @DanBidondi
http://www.truthradioshow.com
Dan Bidondi honors the victims and families of 9/11 and exposes the real criminals behind the event.
Also Dan takes a walk through history with many major false flag events that were utilized to push draconian laws and promote wars.
The Dan Bidondi Show on http://www.990wbob.com/
Check out Dan Bidondi on Twitter @DanBidondi
http://www.truthradioshow.com
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