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#INFOWARSARMY INVADES LOCAL PARADE!
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17 views • September 23, 2018
I clipped a go-pro to my belt while I marched in my local parade with an INFOWARS.COM sign, also handed out over 300 Infowars stickers. The music you hear is an Alex Jones intro playlist I made, and was playing on a Bluetooth speaker.
This is how we win the INFOWAR!
Go to www.infowarsstore.com and order a 100 pack of Infowars stickers so you too can spread the forbidden information.
Thank you for supporting Real.video!
If you are reading this, YOU ARE THE RESISTANCE!
This is how we win the INFOWAR!
Go to www.infowarsstore.com and order a 100 pack of Infowars stickers so you too can spread the forbidden information.
Thank you for supporting Real.video!
If you are reading this, YOU ARE THE RESISTANCE!
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