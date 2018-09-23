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Communist Takeover in America Coming from South Africa Ep. 1/5 - John B. Wells & David Heavener
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56 views • September 23, 2018
In today's episode David Heavener and John B. Wells discuss the communism takeover in South Africa: who's behind it, why they're doing it, and how they're implementing it into America.
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