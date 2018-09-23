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Stone Mosaic Earrings with Cats
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4 views • September 23, 2018
Taxco de Alarcon is our home colonial city in South of Mexico. This original musical composition we present with great pride. Our cooperative is made up of traditional artisans. We model our jewelry creations in this video. It's to jump-over the commercial intermediaries who live off us. We happily offer 33% commission on retail sales (20% on whole-sales) to worthy causes such as Real Video. Our Artisan Direct Distribution Model Catalog and Shopping Cart > https://artcamp.com.mx/shopping-cart/
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