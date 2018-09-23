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Part Two: Moving away from 450 cell phone towers
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31 views • September 23, 2018
Katrina Moore a resident of a resilient city house to move out away from the EMF pollution because of declining health issues . Diagnosed with radio frequency sickness by her doctor , she journeys to find a new home .https://www.gofundme.com/moving-away-from-450-cell-towers
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